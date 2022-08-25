Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Qualys Stock Up 1.0 %

Qualys stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.93. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,678. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $951,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,031,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,188 shares of company stock worth $8,651,367 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

