Qualcomm Inc. DE Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm Inc. DE lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 27.4% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $64,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 750,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $114,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,151,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 223,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 65,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.03. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

