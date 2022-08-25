Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.06 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Insider Activity

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,826 shares of company stock worth $1,286,836. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

