Qbao (QBT) Price Down 14.7% This Week

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $180,061.52 and $22,418.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.