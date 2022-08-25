QANplatform (QANX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $215,162.00

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $215,162.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QANplatform has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00129452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078358 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,289,641 coins. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

