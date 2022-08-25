Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Cut by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.97. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.