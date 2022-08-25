Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The J. M. Smucker Company Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE SJM opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.36. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
