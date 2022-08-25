Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.28.

OGC opened at C$2.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.78. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.79 and a 52-week high of C$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$710,930.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

