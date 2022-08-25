Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $7.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $592.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.87 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.42.

Shares of CHTR opened at $429.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

