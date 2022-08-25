Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 164,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,164% from the average daily volume of 7,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Pyxus International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc Pyxus International, Inc was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

