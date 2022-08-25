Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $36.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00766966 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016180 BTC.
Pundi X NEM Profile
Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.
Pundi X NEM Coin Trading
