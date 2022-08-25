Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $36.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

