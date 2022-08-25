Public Mint Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $2,999.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.