PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $73,823.59 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $115.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in PTC by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at $62,374,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PTC by 72.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after buying an additional 474,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

