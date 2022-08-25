PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Up 12,500.0% in August

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $6.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup lowered PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

