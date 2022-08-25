Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 669.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,550. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

