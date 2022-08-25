Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of PGNY opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. Progyny has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Progyny by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Progyny by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

