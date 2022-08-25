Privapp Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,569.00 (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. Privapp Network has a total market cap of $345,101.38 and approximately $42,569.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privapp Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Privapp Network coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00768719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Privapp Network Coin Profile

Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.

Privapp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privapp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privapp Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privapp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

