Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Premier Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 295,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,617. Premier has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Increases Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Premier by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

