Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 723,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGFF remained flat at 0.44 on Thursday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.44 and a 1-year high of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.49.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
