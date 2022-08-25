Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the July 31st total of 723,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSGFF remained flat at 0.44 on Thursday. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.44 and a 1-year high of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.49.

Get Precious Shipping Public alerts:

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Precious Shipping Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precious Shipping Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.