Points.com (TSE:PTS) Shares Down 0%

Points.com Inc. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.14 and last traded at C$32.16. 403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Points.com in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Points.com to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points.com to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.02. The firm has a market cap of C$480.57 million and a P/E ratio of 169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

