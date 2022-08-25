pNetwork (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.77 Million

pNetwork (PNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and $1.77 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003798 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00077627 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,013,813 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

