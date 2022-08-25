Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.70. Playtika shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 15,758 shares.
PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.
Playtika Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
