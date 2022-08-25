Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.70. Playtika shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 15,758 shares.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Playtika Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

