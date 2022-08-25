Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.96

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 54597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.