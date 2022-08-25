Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pivotal Investment Co. III Stock Performance

Pivotal Investment Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pivotal Investment Co. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 42,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Investment Co. III

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

