Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

PNGAY stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is presently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

