Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

