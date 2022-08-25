Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after acquiring an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

