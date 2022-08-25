Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $26,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,710.2% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 181,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.24. 24,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.67.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.