Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $39,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. 7,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $828,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

