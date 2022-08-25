Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,383 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $67,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 114,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

