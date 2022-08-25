Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $36.36 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

NYSE:ELV traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $488.19. 19,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,819. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.51 and a 200 day moving average of $482.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

