Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $29.08 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.96. 80,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,044. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

