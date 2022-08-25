Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 4,342 shares.

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 362,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

