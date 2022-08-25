Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $2,233,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AA opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.