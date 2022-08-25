Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 43,650 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $16,582,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 457,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 54,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

