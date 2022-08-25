Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.65 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

