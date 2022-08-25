Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after purchasing an additional 462,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

