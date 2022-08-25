Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.14% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TETC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,001 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETC opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

