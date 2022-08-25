Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 160.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,278,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,862,000 after purchasing an additional 977,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

