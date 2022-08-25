Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE FRC opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.33.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

