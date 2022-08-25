Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 5.33% of Ahren Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $290,000.
Ahren Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.
Ahren Acquisition Company Profile
Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.
