Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 5.33% of Ahren Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth $290,000.

Get Ahren Acquisition alerts:

Ahren Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Ahren Acquisition Company Profile

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ahren Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ahren Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.