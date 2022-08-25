Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 420,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.56% of Healthcare AI Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIA opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

Further Reading

