Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 67,767 Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,767 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.43% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HERA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Price Performance

HERA stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

