Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $703.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

