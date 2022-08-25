Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $703.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $26.55.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.
PAHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
