Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHVS. Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of PHVS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.