Phala Network Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $29.60 million and $5.53 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,649.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003776 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077152 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.