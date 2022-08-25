Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($3.90), for a total transaction of £63,831.26 ($77,128.15).

Pets at Home Group Stock Down 1.8 %

About Pets at Home Group

PETS stock opened at GBX 315.80 ($3.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,327.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 334.36.

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.