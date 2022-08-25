PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 4.1% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47. 106,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 342,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

