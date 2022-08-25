Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $31.63

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.63, but opened at $30.80. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 783 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

