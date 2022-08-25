Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 185.45 and last traded at 185.56. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at 192.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDRDF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €260.00 ($265.31) to €256.00 ($261.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($209.18) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($221.43) to €220.00 ($224.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($234.69) to €234.00 ($238.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 187.02.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

